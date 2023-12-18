NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2023) - Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, returns the salute of Vice Adm. Brendan R. McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, right, as he relieves Rear Adm. Yvette Davids during a change of command ceremony Dec. 21. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s mission is to man, train, and equip the surface force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:30 Photo ID: 8178429 VIRIN: 231221-N-UN585-1300 Resolution: 4112x2741 Size: 2.87 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SURFPAC Change of Command, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.