SURFPAC Change of Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2023) - Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, returns the salute of Vice Adm. Brendan R. McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, right, as he relieves Rear Adm. Yvette Davids during a change of command ceremony Dec. 21. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s mission is to man, train, and equip the surface force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)
