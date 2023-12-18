Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SURFPAC Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2023) - Vice Adm. Blake L. Converse, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, returns the salute of Vice Adm. Brendan R. McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, right, as he relieves Rear Adm. Yvette Davids during a change of command ceremony Dec. 21. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s mission is to man, train, and equip the surface force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

