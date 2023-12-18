Nighttime flying

An F-16 Viper assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conducts a nighttime sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023. The 54th FG’s training pipeline is responsible for producing more than half of the Air Force’s F-16 fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US