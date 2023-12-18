Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nighttime flying

    Nighttime flying

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conducts a nighttime sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023. The 54th FG’s training pipeline is responsible for producing more than half of the Air Force’s F-16 fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 8178426
    VIRIN: 231016-F-WJ136-1216
    Resolution: 4977x3311
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nighttime flying, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    49th Wing
    F-16
    54th Fighter Group
    HollomanAFB
    f-16 viper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT