Nighttime flying

An F-16 Viper assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conducts a nighttime sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023. The 54th FG’s training pipeline is responsible for producing more than half of the Air Force’s F-16 fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|8178426
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-WJ136-1216
|Resolution:
|4977x3311
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
