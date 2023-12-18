Construction crews use a lift to hoists large equipment utilized to install roofing on a facility at the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron’s subscale drone complex construction site located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 12, 2023. The subscale drone complex will consist of four separate facilities when it is completed by winter 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
