Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements [Image 10 of 10]

    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction crews use a lift to hoists large equipment utilized to install roofing on a facility at the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron’s subscale drone complex construction site located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 12, 2023. The subscale drone complex will consist of four separate facilities when it is completed by winter 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 8178377
    VIRIN: 231212-F-NF392-2216
    Resolution: 8050x5367
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements [Image 10 of 10], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements
    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT