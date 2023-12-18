A construction worker cuts underground plumping tubing at the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron’s subscale drone complex construction site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 12, 2023. When complete, the complex will be comprised of four facilities totaling 97,360 square feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 8178376 VIRIN: 231212-F-NF392-2150 Resolution: 7829x5219 Size: 4.44 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Subscale Drone, WEG Facilities Undergo Massive Improvements [Image 10 of 10], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.