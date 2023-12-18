U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Joyce assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) directs sailors to secure a CH-53E Super Stallion to the flight deck while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:56 Photo ID: 8178221 VIRIN: 231208-M-HY848-1027 Resolution: 7127x4009 Size: 4.52 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Conducts CH-53E Flight Operations Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.