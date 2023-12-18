15th MEU Conducts CH-53E Flight Operations Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8178220
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-HY848-1064
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
