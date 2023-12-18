Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Conducts CH-53E Flight Operations Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 4]

    15th MEU Conducts CH-53E Flight Operations Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

