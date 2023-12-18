15th MEU Conducts CH-53E Flight Operations Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Sailors refuel a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

