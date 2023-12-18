Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District, visited the future site of the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 11. Accompanied by Amy Steiner, chief of the Geotechnical and Materials Branch, Palazzini inspected the team's current work, which included testing soil samples at the site for potential contaminants. According to a U.S. Air Force press release, the facility will enable servicemembers "to blend synthetic and live-fly training while focusing on training events specific to employment of tactical joint assets." Construction of the training center is expected to begin in fall 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:30 Photo ID: 8178152 VIRIN: 230811-A-FN111-2001 Resolution: 2866x1758 Size: 1.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska District begins soil testing for joint training center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.