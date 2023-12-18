Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska District begins soil testing for joint training center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District, visited the future site of the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 11. Accompanied by Amy Steiner, chief of the Geotechnical and Materials Branch, Palazzini inspected the team's current work, which included testing soil samples at the site for potential contaminants. According to a U.S. Air Force press release, the facility will enable servicemembers "to blend synthetic and live-fly training while focusing on training events specific to employment of tactical joint assets." Construction of the training center is expected to begin in fall 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska District begins soil testing for joint training center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE

