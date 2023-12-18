Train like you mean it!

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing holds his weapon before an exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Mar. 27, 2023. This high quality, high tempo training can be repeated frequently throughout the year to help Airmen maintain their combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

Date Taken: 03.16.2023
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US