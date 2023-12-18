Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train like you mean it!

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing holds his weapon before an exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Mar. 27, 2023. This high quality, high tempo training can be repeated frequently throughout the year to help Airmen maintain their combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

