Chili, NY Native Frocked During Ceremony at Navy Command in Charleston, SC

Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Sarah Redsicker, a native of Chili, New York and assigned as a Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) analyst for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) team based in Charleston, South Carolina, receives congratulations from Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Kapral, NIWC Atlantic's Navy and Combatant Command portfolio manager, who frocked Redsicker during a ceremony Dec. 12 in the atrium of NIWC Atlantic’s headquarters building in Charleston, S.C.

