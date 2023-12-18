Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chili, NY Native Frocked During Ceremony at Navy Command in Charleston, SC

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Sarah Redsicker, a native of Chili, New York and assigned as a Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) analyst for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) team based in Charleston, South Carolina, receives congratulations from Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Kapral, NIWC Atlantic's Navy and Combatant Command portfolio manager, who frocked Redsicker during a ceremony Dec. 12 in the atrium of NIWC Atlantic’s headquarters building in Charleston, S.C.

    This work, Chili, NY Native Frocked During Ceremony at Navy Command in Charleston, SC, by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

