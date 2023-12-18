An instructor at the Aviation Technical Training Center conducts facilitated online training to students.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8178073
|VIRIN:
|231108-D-UC039-3083
|Resolution:
|3000x1732
|Size:
|654.37 KB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FOT Booth, by Michael Moberley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
