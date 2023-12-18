U.S. Air Force children plant a tree for Arbor Day at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Arbor Day is a day of observance in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 8178072 VIRIN: 230427-F-BU839-8769 Resolution: 5844x3896 Size: 10.3 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody children celebrate Arbor Day, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.