    Moody children celebrate Arbor Day

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force children plant a tree for Arbor Day at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Arbor Day is a day of observance in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
