    Team Fairchild Hispanic Heritage Month Flight [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Fairchild Hispanic Heritage Month Flight

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hudson, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, gives a safety briefing to Airmen before a KC-135 Stratotanker incentive flight in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 16, 2023. Hudson briefed the passengers on boarding, flight safety and overall flight expectations. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 to October 15 across the United States. The flight brought Hispanic community members from across the installation aboard to witness the aerial refueling of multiple B-52 Stratofortresses while also serving as a symbol of Hispanic heritage in the U.S. military. Fairchild AFB provides incentive flights like this to showcase how aerial refueling enhances the Air Force's ability to accomplish its Rapid Global Mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

