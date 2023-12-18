U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hudson, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, gives a safety briefing to Airmen before a KC-135 Stratotanker incentive flight in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 16, 2023. Hudson briefed the passengers on boarding, flight safety and overall flight expectations. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 to October 15 across the United States. The flight brought Hispanic community members from across the installation aboard to witness the aerial refueling of multiple B-52 Stratofortresses while also serving as a symbol of Hispanic heritage in the U.S. military. Fairchild AFB provides incentive flights like this to showcase how aerial refueling enhances the Air Force's ability to accomplish its Rapid Global Mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 8177951 VIRIN: 231016-F-FV598-1015 Resolution: 5100x3393 Size: 1.34 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild Hispanic Heritage Month Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.