    Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews conduct training off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 24, 2023. Coast Guard and SEMAR officials work together to discuss how to better protect our fisheries and waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:16
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US
    This work, Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Louisiana
    Coast Guard
    Mexican navy
    SEMAR
    Station Grand Isle

