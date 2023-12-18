Col. Gretchen Wiltse, outgoing 434th Mission Support Group commander, poses with a bicycle on Dover Air Force Base, Del., 2010. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8177817
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-LI355-1003
|Resolution:
|1944x2592
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Wiltse retires after 34 years of service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Colonel Wiltse retires after 34 years of service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT