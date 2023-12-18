Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh Sunrise [Image 6 of 9]

    Pittsburgh Sunrise

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The sun rises over the Pittsburgh skyline Oct. 19, 2023. Pittsburgh has been nominated multiple times as the most livable city in America, making it a great place to begin a new career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District ensures safe navigation on the riverways in the region. The district's footprint covers 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigational locks and dams, 16 reservoirs, and more than 80 local-flood damage-reduction projects across five states: Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

