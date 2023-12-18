Agile Spirit Exercise 23

U.S. Army soldiers apply face paint in preparation for their jump from a C-17 Globemaster during exercise Agile Spirit in Türkiye, Aug. 22, 2023. Joint exercises with allies strengthens and reinforces interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

