Agile Spirit Exercise 23

U.S. Army Specialist First Class Ryan Owens, Platoon Sergeant, prepares to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster flying high in Turkish skies during exercise Agile Spirit Aug. 22, 2023. Approximately 3,600 military personnel from 21 Allied and partner forces participated in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 Photo by SrA Essence Myricks