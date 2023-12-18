Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit Exercise 23 [Image 2 of 3]

    Agile Spirit Exercise 23

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Specialist First Class Ryan Owens, Platoon Sergeant, prepares to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster flying high in Turkish skies during exercise Agile Spirit Aug. 22, 2023. Approximately 3,600 military personnel from 21 Allied and partner forces participated in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit Exercise 23 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Joint Multinational Exercise
    Türkiye
    Agile Spirit 23

