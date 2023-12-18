Agile Spirit Exercise 23

U.S. Army jumpmaster prepares to assist parachuters in jumping from a C-17 Globemaster during exercise Agile Spirit in Türkiye, Aug. 22, 2023. Agile Spirit is a multinational exercise designed to support theater security cooperation and NATO interoperability among allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

