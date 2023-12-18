Sustainment Soldiers organizes crew-served range

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Luzunaris and Spc. Joseph Hoyer, both Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fire an M240 machine gun mounted on a Humvee during a range in Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 20, 2023. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

Date Taken: 12.21.2023