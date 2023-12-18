Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers organizes crew-served range

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Luzunaris and Spc. Joseph Hoyer, both Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fire an M240 machine gun mounted on a Humvee during a range in Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 20, 2023. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

