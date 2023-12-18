Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership [Image 5 of 5]

    LRS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

    TURKEY

    12.21.0565

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Alley, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician, poses for a photo in a warehouse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 14, 2023. In his official capacity, Alley serves as a customs control officer and a customs agriculture inspector, ensuring outbound packages are up to code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 12.21.0565
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023
    VIRIN: 231214-F-TO640-1141
    TR
    USAFE
    Titans
    39th Air Base Wing
    Titan Tuesday
    Türkiye

