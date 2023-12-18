LRS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Alley, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technician, poses for a photo in a warehouse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 14, 2023. Alley was recently recognized by the 39th Air Base Wing leadership team for his critical role in the U.S. Army’s Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority exercises and his aid in the delivery of crucial vaccines and equipment during the execution of “Titan Express”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

