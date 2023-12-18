Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSS Airmen are Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership [Image 3 of 5]

    OSS Airmen are Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

    TURKEY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andre Turner and Staff Sgt. Kalei Sloan, both assigned to the 39th Operations Support Squadron, pose for a photo outside of the air traffic control building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2023. Turner and Sloan were recognized by their unit for their efforts in streamlining the implementation of the first air traffic control virtual reality device to be used at Incirlik and the first air traffic simulator to be used in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 03:27
    Photo ID: 8177405
    VIRIN: 231207-F-TO640-1032
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.88 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USAFE
    Titans
    39th Air Base Wing
    Titan Tuesday
    Türkiye

