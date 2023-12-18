OSS Airmen are Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andre Turner and Staff Sgt. Kalei Sloan, both assigned to the 39th Operations Support Squadron, pose for a photo outside of the air traffic control building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2023. Turner and Sloan were recognized by their unit for their efforts in streamlining the implementation of the first air traffic control virtual reality device to be used at Incirlik and the first air traffic simulator to be used in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

