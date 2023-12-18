Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FSS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

    FSS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

    TURKEY

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt Giovanni Pacheco, 39th air base wing force support squadron airmen, poses for photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 21, 2023. Pacheco is responsible for revamping the inbound process ensuring that members arrive effectively and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 03:27
    This work, FSS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Titans
    39th Air Base Wing
    Titan Tuesday
    Türkiye

