FSS Airman is Recognized by 39th Air Base Wing Leadership

Staff Sgt Giovanni Pacheco, 39th air base wing force support squadron airmen, poses for photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 21, 2023. Pacheco is responsible for revamping the inbound process ensuring that members arrive effectively and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
