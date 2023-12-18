Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen participates in AFOSI's Hustler-6 Memorial Ruck

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Sosa Steven, Airman 1st Class Jayde Dillevig, and Airman 1st Class Nehemiah Johnson, 36th Security Forces Squadron defenders, man the water station at the top of Sanders Slope during the Air Force Office of Special Investigations’ Hustler-6 memorial ruck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2023. Since 2016, OSI agents assigned to Andersen AFB have annually honored the Hustler-6 who lost their lives during a mission near Bagram, Afghanistan on Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

