Team Andersen participates in AFOSI's Hustler-6 Memorial Ruck

U.S. Air Force Airman Sosa Steven, Airman 1st Class Jayde Dillevig, and Airman 1st Class Nehemiah Johnson, 36th Security Forces Squadron defenders, man the water station at the top of Sanders Slope during the Air Force Office of Special Investigations’ Hustler-6 memorial ruck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2023. Since 2016, OSI agents assigned to Andersen AFB have annually honored the Hustler-6 who lost their lives during a mission near Bagram, Afghanistan on Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

