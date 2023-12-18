Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 21, 2023) – Capt. John T. Frye, commanding officer, is piped aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship, Dec. 21, 2023. Thompson relieved Capt. John Frye as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

