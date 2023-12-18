Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 21, 2023) – Capt. Michael L. Thompson, incoming commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), reads his orders to the crew during the ceremony held onboard the ship, Dec. 21, 2023. Thompson relieved Capt. John Frye as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

