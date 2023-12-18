Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 21, 2023) – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), sings the national anthem as Sailors parade the colors during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship, Dec. 21, 2023. Capt. Michael L. Thompson relieved Capt. John Frye as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs s, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

