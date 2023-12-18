Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 21, 2023) – Cmdr. Halcott Carter, chaplain aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), conducts the benediction during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship, Dec. 21, 2023. Capt. Michael L. Thompson relieved Capt. John Frye as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)

