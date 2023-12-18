Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1865 of 1871]

    Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    GUAM

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 21, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician Second Class Jerry Smart assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) parades the colors during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship, Dec. 21, 2023. Capt. Michael L. Thompson relieved Capt. John Frye as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 8177330
    VIRIN: 231221-N-YQ428-1036
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1871 of 1871], by SA Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

