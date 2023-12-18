“Can Do,” Seabee Takes Helm at Red Hill

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 18, 2023) Rear Admiral Marc Williams is promoted to Rear Adm. by Capt. Eric Sager and Capt. Chad Livingston onboard the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, Dec 18. Williams was designated deputy commander of the Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Nov. 18, 2023. Charged with the safe closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) was established by the Department of the Navy as an enduring commitment to protect the community and the environment. The task force is standing up and will take on responsibilities for Red Hill from the current Joint Task Force-Red Hill in early spring 2024. NCTF-RH is engaging in continuous conversations in formal and informal forums with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and various experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF.

