    “Can Do,” Seabee Takes Helm at Red Hill [Image 1 of 2]

    “Can Do,” Seabee Takes Helm at Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.1137

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 12, 2023) Rear Admiral Marc Williams leads a discussion during a meeting at the Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Headquarters. Charged with the safe closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) was established by the Department of the Navy as an enduring commitment to protect the community and the environment. The task force is standing up and will take on responsibilities for Red Hill from the current Joint Task Force-Red Hill in early spring 2024. NCTF-RH is engaging in continuous conversations in formal and informal forums with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and various experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF.

    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, “Can Do,” Seabee Takes Helm at Red Hill [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

