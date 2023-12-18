Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. Visits Japan

U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, poses for a photo with Minoru Kihara, the Japan Minister of Defense, during a visit to the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2023. Brown visited Japan for the first time in the position and met with political and military leaders to reemphasize the commitment to the Japan-U.S. Alliance and the defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

