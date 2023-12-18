Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. Visits Japan [Image 4 of 11]

    Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. Visits Japan

    JAPAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is welcomed by Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, during a visit to the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2023. Brown visited Japan for the first time in the position and met with political and military leaders to reemphasize the commitment to the Japan-U.S. Alliance and the defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    This work, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. Visits Japan [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

