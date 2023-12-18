Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS

Cadets and midshipmen develop character skills at the Service Academy Character Summit at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023. Their interactions with Medal of Honor recipients foster a renewed sense of responsibility in their future roles as military leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
