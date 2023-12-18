Kevin Basik, National Medal of Honor Institute chief of leadership programs, speaks with Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Britt Slabinski, U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Swenson, and U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg at the Service Academy Character Summit at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023. The summit aims to find shared values across the service academies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:59 Photo ID: 8177211 VIRIN: 230222-F-XS730-1001 Resolution: 4824x3211 Size: 2.43 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.