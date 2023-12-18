Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS [Image 1 of 2]

    Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Kevin Basik, National Medal of Honor Institute chief of leadership programs, speaks with Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Britt Slabinski, U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Swenson, and U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg at the Service Academy Character Summit at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023. The summit aims to find shared values across the service academies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 8177211
    VIRIN: 230222-F-XS730-1001
    Resolution: 4824x3211
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS
    Service Academy Character Summit debuts at NCLS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medal of honor
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    NCLS
    national character and leadership symposium
    slabinski

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT