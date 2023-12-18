231220-N-PG545-1091, Chicago, Ill. (December 20, 2023) Musician 1st Class Tyler Tolles, percussionist with the U.S. Naval Academy Band, performs alongside members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Band and the West Point Band, during a clinic at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The annual conference hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 8177209 VIRIN: 231220-N-PQ545-1091 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.85 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.