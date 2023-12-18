Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231220-N-PG545-1091, Chicago, Ill. (December 20, 2023) Musician 1st Class Tyler Tolles, percussionist with the U.S. Naval Academy Band, performs alongside members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Band and the West Point Band, during a clinic at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The annual conference hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

