Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231220-N-PG545-1111, Chicago, Ill. (December 20, 2023) Members of the U.S. Naval Academy Band percussion section perform alongside musicians from the West Point Band and the U.S. Air Force Academy Band during a clinic at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. This annual conference hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8177208
    VIRIN: 231220-N-PQ545-1111
    Resolution: 7327x4885
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic
    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic
    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic
    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic
    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic
    U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    conference
    clinic
    navy band
    music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT