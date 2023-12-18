U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic

231220-N-PG545-1111, Chicago, Ill. (December 20, 2023) Members of the U.S. Naval Academy Band percussion section perform alongside musicians from the West Point Band and the U.S. Air Force Academy Band during a clinic at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. This annual conference hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

Date Taken: 12.20.2023
Location: CHICAGO, IL, US