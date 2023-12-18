231220-N-PG545-1001, Chicago, Ill. (December 20, 2023) Members of the U.S. Naval Academy Band percussion section present a clinic alongside members of the West Point Band and U.S. Air Force Academy Band at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The annual conference hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 8177207 VIRIN: 231220-N-PQ545-1076 Resolution: 6108x4072 Size: 7.12 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy presents at the Midwest Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.