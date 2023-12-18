AR-MEDCOM’s CG hosts Senior Leader Forum to discuss LSCO, LSMO transformation

Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, the commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, takes a question during his presentation on the AR-MEDCOM's transformation to address Big Army's pivot from counterinsurgency to Large Scale Combat Operations and Large Scale Mobilization Operations at the Senior Leader Forum the general hosted Dec. 1, 2023, through Dec. 3, 2023, at the command's Pinellas Park, Fla., headquarters. In the transformation, many of the command's units are being configured for their entire formation's deployment, rather than the more common practice of AR-MEDCOM Soldiers deploying as individuals or in small groups. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nick Vidro)

