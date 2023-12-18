Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM’s CG hosts Senior Leader Forum to discuss LSCO, LSMO transformation

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, the commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command, takes a question during his presentation on the AR-MEDCOM's transformation to address Big Army's pivot from counterinsurgency to Large Scale Combat Operations and Large Scale Mobilization Operations at the Senior Leader Forum the general hosted Dec. 1, 2023, through Dec. 3, 2023, at the command's Pinellas Park, Fla., headquarters. In the transformation, many of the command's units are being configured for their entire formation's deployment, rather than the more common practice of AR-MEDCOM Soldiers deploying as individuals or in small groups. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nick Vidro)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 8177116
    VIRIN: 231202-A-XO050-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
