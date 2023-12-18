Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM’s CG hosts Senior Leader Forum to discuss LSCO, LSMO transformation

    AR-MEDCOM’s CG hosts Senior Leader Forum to discuss LSCO, LSMO transformation

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Maj. Gen. W. Lynn Scott, the commanding officer of Army Reserve Medical Command, hosted a Senior Leader Forum at the command's Pinellas Park, Fla., headquarters, attended by 12 general officers, and the leaders from the command's different organizations and echelons to discuss AR-MEDCOM's transformation. Lynn told the leaders that the command's brigade, battalion elements are being renamed and repurposed to support Big Army's emphasis on Large Scale Combat Operations and Large Scale Mobilization Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nick Vidro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 8177112
    VIRIN: 231202-A-XO050-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM’s CG hosts Senior Leader Forum to discuss LSCO, LSMO transformation, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT