AR-MEDCOM’s CG hosts Senior Leader Forum to discuss LSCO, LSMO transformation

Maj. Gen. W. Lynn Scott, the commanding officer of Army Reserve Medical Command, hosted a Senior Leader Forum at the command's Pinellas Park, Fla., headquarters, attended by 12 general officers, and the leaders from the command's different organizations and echelons to discuss AR-MEDCOM's transformation. Lynn told the leaders that the command's brigade, battalion elements are being renamed and repurposed to support Big Army's emphasis on Large Scale Combat Operations and Large Scale Mobilization Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nick Vidro)

