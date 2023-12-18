U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Veronica Hamilton, a public affairs Soldier with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, takes a photo from “Old Baldie” at sunrise during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

