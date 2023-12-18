Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning NSWC PHD [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning NSWC PHD

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left, foreground: Gunner’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Adam Cunard and Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer James Warren recite “Anchors Aweigh,” the unofficial song of the U.S. Navy, with Naval Base Ventura County’s other chief petty officer (CPO) selectees during the base-wide CPO Pinning Ceremony at Point Mugu’s Hangar 324 on Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

