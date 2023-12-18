From left, foreground: Gunner’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Adam Cunard and Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer James Warren recite “Anchors Aweigh,” the unofficial song of the U.S. Navy, with Naval Base Ventura County’s other chief petty officer (CPO) selectees during the base-wide CPO Pinning Ceremony at Point Mugu’s Hangar 324 on Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 16:47 Photo ID: 8177105 VIRIN: 230929-N-HH412-7980 Resolution: 7620x5041 Size: 3.66 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Petty Officer Pinning NSWC PHD [Image 2 of 2], by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.