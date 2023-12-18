Chief Petty Officer Pinning NSWC PHD

From left, foreground: Gunner’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Adam Cunard and Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer James Warren recite “Anchors Aweigh,” the unofficial song of the U.S. Navy, with Naval Base Ventura County’s other chief petty officer (CPO) selectees during the base-wide CPO Pinning Ceremony at Point Mugu’s Hangar 324 on Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8177105
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-HH412-7980
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
