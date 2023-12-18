Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Arrives

    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Arrives

    SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by John Narewski 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    231220-N-UM744-1001 Groton, Conn. (December 20, 2023) Santa waves on board USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) as the boat prepares to moor at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., December 20, 2023. Rickover and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 14:18
    Photo ID: 8176869
    VIRIN: 231220-N-UM744-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Arrives, by John Narewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia-class
    Hyman G. Rickover
    SSN 795

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT