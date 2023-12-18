USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Arrives

231220-N-UM744-1001 Groton, Conn. (December 20, 2023) Santa waves on board USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) as the boat prepares to moor at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., December 20, 2023. Rickover and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe.

