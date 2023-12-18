Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Holiday Parade [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 Holiday Parade

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Parade participants cruise by and wave at families during the 2023 Holiday Parade at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. Each participant in the parade passed out candy and spread holiday cheer to Vandenberg families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Holiday Parade [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

