Parade participants cruise by and wave at families during the 2023 Holiday Parade at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. Each participant in the parade passed out candy and spread holiday cheer to Vandenberg families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:42
|Photo ID:
|8176717
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-VJ291-2230
|Resolution:
|5421x3872
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
