Santa Claus, Worldwide cheer bringer, waves and passes out candy to Vandenberg SFB families during the 2023 Holiday Parade at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. Every year he makes his grand appearance ‘Santa stage’ at the holiday parade for everyone to see. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:42
|Photo ID:
|8176716
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-VJ291-2172
|Resolution:
|4308x3077
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Holiday Parade [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT