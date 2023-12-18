Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Confederate Memorial Removal

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Work continues on the removal of the Confederate Memorial in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:16
    Photo ID: 8176708
    VIRIN: 231220-A-IW468-3581
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confederate Memorial Removal [Image 31 of 31], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

