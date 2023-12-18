Work continues on the removal of the Confederate Memorial in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8176708
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-IW468-3581
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Confederate Memorial Removal [Image 31 of 31], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT