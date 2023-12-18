Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Swears In New Advisor for Policy [Image 2 of 4]

    SECNAV Del Toro Swears In New Advisor for Policy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro swore in Anne Bonfante Gebhards as the Department of the Navy's Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy (DUSN (P)), Dec.18. As DUSN (P), Gebhards serves as the principal civilian advisor on defense and foreign policy, defense and naval strategy, naval force posture, and security cooperation policy. Previously, Gebhards served as the Department of the Navy’s Senior Advisor for International Affairs since 2016.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
