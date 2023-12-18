SECNAV Del Toro Swears In New Advisor for Policy

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro swore in Anne Bonfante Gebhards as the Department of the Navy's Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy (DUSN (P)), Dec.18. As DUSN (P), Gebhards serves as the principal civilian advisor on defense and foreign policy, defense and naval strategy, naval force posture, and security cooperation policy. Previously, Gebhards served as the Department of the Navy’s Senior Advisor for International Affairs since 2016.

