40 Year Member Receives CNIC Lifetime Service Award

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 19, 2023) - Capt. Brian A. Binder, commanding officer, Naval Station Mayport, pins on the Commander, Navy Installations Command Lifetime Service Award to Tina Chicoine on the day of her retirement after 40 years of service at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 19, 2023. Mrs. Chicoine began her career in Stuttgart, Germany working for the Army in 1983. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
|12.19.2023
|12.20.2023 10:56
|8176569
|231219-N-OZ224-1002
|6008x3755
|4.26 MB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|2
|0
